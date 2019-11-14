Don Antonio Lugo High School back in session after lockdown

At 1:55 p.m., Don Lugo High School was advised by the Chino Police Department to lock down due to activity south of the school, and lifted at 2:07 p.m. Parents were notified through email, text messages, and phone calls by Principal Dr. Cabrera almost immediately after the lockdown took place.

Chino PD received a report of possible shots fired at T.J.Maxx at 4040 Grand Ave in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace. Sergeant Franklin from the Chino PD verified, “There was no weapon or shooting.”

Chino PD reported that a male suspect had stolen a woman’s purse inside T.J.Maxx, and an off-duty officer, unaffiliated with the Chino PD, chased the suspect.

Police later made contact with the suspect at a nearby restaurant, rumored to be at the WaBa Grill, 0.4 miles from T.J.Maxx. The suspect has since been detained.