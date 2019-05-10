Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ marks a bittersweet end to an era

The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the final installment to the Avengers series, “Avengers: Endgame,” tore our hearts out of our chests and reminded us that heroes never die, as long as their memories are kept alive.

“Avengers: Endgame,” as did every other Marvel movie before it, completely crushed the competition. The film grossed a whopping $1.2 billion in its opening weekend. This is the biggest opening weekend in movie history.

Mny box office analysts are not ruling out the idea of “Avengers: Endgame” actually overpassing “Avatar’s” $2.8 billion and becoming the top-grossing movie of all time.

The movie is directed by none other than American filmmaking duo, Joe and Anthony Russo. Other notable works by the Russo Brothers are “Avengers: Infinity War,” and both “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Their newest and most successful film to date stars a plethora of notable actors. “Avengers: Endgame,” features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth to name a few.

It is a bittersweet moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it marks the end of an era. Without spoiling the movie for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet (if you haven’t already, I’m afraid you’ve been living under a rock), “Avengers: Endgame“ bids farewell to the original Avengers, the ones the world has come to know and love.

The movie picks up right where “Avengers: Infinity War” left off. Thanos, the deviant from the planet Titan, succeeded in snapping away half of the entire universe and many familiar faces have also been snapped out of existence. An extensive manhunt for Thanos begins and thus the Avengers’ final mission begins.

While the heroes who survived the infamous snap (oh, and Ant-Man too!) start their mission to undo what was lost, they are also on a mission to make sure that nothing that has been created (or conceived) within the last five years goes away either. A certain Avenger has too much to lose and he is definitely not taking any chances.

“Avengers: Endgame,” is a huge success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film shattered box office records, but it also won the hearts of audience members all across the globe. Throughout Endgame, we are reminded that the Avengers are not just a group of superheroes who intend to save the universe from its untimely doom, they are also a family.

The strong, familial bonds that are on display throughout the film remind the audience to be grateful for whoever is a part of their life at the moment. Whether it’s a friend, a significant other, or a family member, it does not matter. They are a part of the audience member’s life today, but can easily be out of their life the next.

“Avengers: Endgame,” has officially kicked off the summer box office season and, if you love superhero movies, I highly suggest you watch this film. Be aware of its runtime, though. Three hours and one minute are quite lengthy, but if this review has said anything, it is that these three hours are well worth your time.

If superhero movies aren’t for you, “Avengers: Endgame,” is still the movie to watch. Those odd references you’ve been seeing all over Twitter will finally make some sense if you end up watching it.

One final word of advice: bring some tissues. From what I saw, not a single dry eye was present in the theater. For many, “Avengers: Endgame,” really pulled on the heartstrings, so who knows, It might pull on yours too.