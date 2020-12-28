‘I’m Not Crazy’ Episode 1: The intersection between mental health and COVID-19

In this first episode of “I’m Not Crazy,” we explore the effects that the coronavirus pandemic has had on our collective mental health. I speak to Diego Terrien and we hear his experiences battling depression in the midst of a public health crisis. In a similar way to how I connect and relate to Diego’s story, I hope those who listen do as well.

This is a mini-section of this larger podcast that focuses on mental illness and mental health in relation to specific communities or situations/circumstances. Entitled “The intersection between…”, episodes from this section will be released non-consecutively as we cover other topics related to psychology and mental illness in different sections of the podcast.

Click below to listen to the episode!