Podcast: Speak Louder — Episode 1

There are over 21 million teenagers in America, and we have already become an integral voting bloc in elections. By consciously seeking to inform ourselves on a whole manner of domestic and international socio-political issues, we would be able to make informed choices that best serve ourselves and coming generations.

Speak Louder is a podcast centered on directing youth’s attention to important social and political issues that face humanity such as international humanitarian crises, unsustainable business practices, impactful domestic policies, body image issues in the age of social media, and mental health.

Check out the first episode below!