Podcast: Speak Louder — Understanding body dysmorphic disorder

On the second episode of “Speak Louder,” I discuss Body Dysmorphic Disorder, or BDD, a chronic mental health disorder, which has been on the rise among adolescents, according to a study by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

BDD is common, with hundreds of thousands of new BDD diagnoses being made each year in the U.S. Nonetheless, the disorder is widely misunderstood and little discussed.

I had the opportunity to sit down with an adolescent living with BDD to gain insight on the issue and what can be done to decrease the prevalence of BDD in the U.S.

Check it out below!