Tallgrass Drink’s boba makes life a little sweeter

Tallgrass Drink, a boba tea cafe in Garden Grove, debuted in November with a variety of refreshing and delicious freshly-squeezed sugar cane drinks, which have caused an uproar in the boba-loving community.

This new boba cafe offers drinks in two categories: sugarcane concoctions and sugarcane teas.

Some flavors that sugarcane concoctions come in are Summer Fling, Panda Pandan, Matchalicious, Cocoloco and Aloha Friend.

The Summer Fling is a drink created for watermelon lovers and is perfect for the summer season as it consists of fresh watermelon slices, sugarcane and a hint of mint. The Panda Pandan is made of pandan blended in coconut with added coconut and sugarcane bits. For the matcha lovers out there, Matchalicious is a blend of matcha, coconut and sugarcane with coconut bits. The Cocoloco drink is a blend of coconut and sugarcane with coconut bits.

The Aloha Fiend sugarcane concoction, which has tropical flavors, sticks out to some people, such as Fountain Valley High School junior Emroz Sandhu.

“I ordered the Aloha Friend and it had coconut and pineapple,” Sandhu said. “It tasted exactly like the usual Pina Colada drink, but I really enjoyed the coconut bits.”

As for sugarcane teas, both herbal teas and organic teas are offered at Tallgrass Drink. Their oolong tea and lemongrass tea are fan favorites because of both their health benefits and how refreshing they are.

Fountain Valley freshman Umaiza Asif said the sugarcane tea she ordered was delicious and “would definitely recommend” people try Tallgrass Drink.

“I tasted the Oolong Tea while my friend ordered the Matcha Tea. We both added boba to our drinks,” Asif said. “The drink itself was very refreshing as it was a nice light and cool drink and perfect for the warm weather.”

Tallgrass Drink sells a variety of sugarcane-infused drinks. Photo by Kim Ly.

All drinks are 24-ounces and, for just a dollar extra, you can get all the toppings you like, which include basil seeds, grass jelly, crystal boba and more.

Many customers are not just impressed with their drinks but also with both their customer service and interior design. They have received many positive reviews on their Yelp page and their website www.tallgrassdrink.com.

Tallgrass Drink is not too far for the average Baron, and anyone who is looking for a new boba place to try should visit.

Which drink would you try?

Tallgrass Drink is located at 12945 Beach Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92841. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.