DIY: Lunchbox cakes

Lunchbox cakes are taking over the internet. They’re small, mess-free and are excellent for when you crave some sweetness. Here’s how to make them:

Cake batter

Ingredients

Red velvet cake mix (or any flavor)

3 large eggs

1 cup water

1/3 cup oil

Follow cake mix instructions

Preheat your oven to 325°F. Grease the sides and bottom of the foil tins. Blend the cake mix, eggs, water and oil in a large bowl until moistened. This will take around 30 seconds. Mix the batter with a mixer at medium speed for two minutes. Pour the batter into small square or rectangle foil tins 2/3 of the way and bake immediately. Bake in the oven at 350°F for around 35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Once the cake is taken out, let it cool for 15 minutes or longer before you start frosting.

Cream cheese frosting

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese

3/4 cup softened butter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1-2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

Beat the cream cheese and softened butter until it’s combined and fluffy. Add in the vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Add one cup of powdered sugar at a time, mix for a few seconds, and add the other cup. Once the mixture looks smooth, scrape the sides and continue to beat the frosting until it’s fluffy and creamy. This will take about three to four minutes. Add food coloring if you’d like.

Putting the cake together

You can choose to put the cake together in two ways. You can use a cookie cutter to cut the cake into small circles and frost like normal, or you can frost directly on top of the cake. Be creative with your design(s) and clean up the sides once you’re done.

Lunchbox cakes are great for beginners since they don’t involve rigorous steps in frosting a cake. If you’re craving cake, consider making these as a light and fun activity.