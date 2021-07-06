Fireworks are seen over the sky in East Los Angeles July 4. (Photo by Diego Camacho) Collegiate Charter High School of Los Angeles Fireworks light up the sky across Southern California Diego Camacho, Payton Zarceno and Maria AlegriaJuly 5, 2021 Fireworks light up the sky over an East Los Angeles neighborhood. (Photo by Diego Camacho) Fourth of July fireworks seen in Santa Ana, Calif. (Photo by Maria Alegria) Fireworks seen over a Santa Ana neighborhood. (Photo by Maria Alegria) Fourth of July fireworks seen from an East Los Angeles neighborhood. (Photo by Diego Camacho) Fireworks seen in Santa Ana July 4. (Photo by Maria Alegria) Members of community organization Change West Covina regroup after distributing water bottles to unhoused people. (Photo by Payton Zarceno) Fireworks erupt in the distance of the skyline in a West Covina backyard. (Photo by Payton Zarceno) Related
