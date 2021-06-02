LACMA: The slow return of museums

Since March 13, 2020, when shops, restaurants and schools closed down, so did museums. After several months, one popular museum opened back up: the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Featuring new and old exhibits, viewers enter each room in awe. Scroll through this photo gallery to see some of the LACMA’s most notable exhibits.

Revisiting the LACMA was a joyful experience; all of the exhibits exceeded my expectations and every snap I took on my camera was aesthetic and memorable. With museums opening back up, the LACMA is one that you should put on your bucket list.