Tips on how to avoid burnout in high school

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress.

As students go into the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, avoiding burnout can be a real challenge — especially for those continuing to learn from a distance-learning model. Burnout can lead to an overall decline in a student’s mental health, mitigating opportunities to grow and succeed in high school. Here are 3 tips that have helped me immensely in avoiding burnout and excessive stress.

🌟 Create reasonable goals and stick to them

Goals represent realistic objectives that you want to work towards. When you make your to-do list at the beginning of the day, make sure that the goals you write down are goals you are able to achieve. Then, make sure that you stick to those goals and work diligently in achieving them. It’s important that you make reasonable goals, and follow through with them to avoid procrastination and an extreme workload.

💭 Make friends in your classes and create study groups

Like the old saying, two heads are better than one! Reach out to a couple of classmates and study for tests together! By making friends in your classes, you can make learning more enjoyable, while still staying on track for college. It’s important to take care of your mental health in making sure that school is a place for you to grow your academic interests and successes, but also making sure that it’s a place to meet new people and form new relationships.

💛 Set time for yourself

Journal, take a walk, learn a new instrument, read a book — take some time to focus on yourself! During this quarantine, it can be hard to make sure that you’re taking care of your wellbeing, but it should be an important part of your daily routine. When you’re writing your daily agenda, make sure to add a couple of activities that you do for your own enjoyment. Not only can this increase your overall happiness, but it also gives you something to look forward to throughout the day!

All in all, focusing on mental health is crucial for high school students who may be in challenging classes or taking part in multiple extracurricular activities. To all high school students reading this: you got this!