TikTok recipes: feta cheese pasta and ‘nature’s cereal’

While many associate TikTok with dancing videos, new and unique recipes have blown up on the app. It seems as if everyone on TikTok has tried at least one. Most of the recipes are fairly easy and simple to make, which is part of the reason that they have become so popular.

Some of the recipes that have been trending include whipped coffee, Gigi Hadid’s pasta recipe, mug cakes, feta tomato pasta and baked oats.

Feta tomato pasta is one of the many recipes that has gone viral. It only requires a few ingredients: pasta, feta cheese, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil. There is also no exact amount required for each ingredient, so people can change it to their liking.

The first step is to put cherry tomatoes in a glass ramekin and make sure they are spread evenly. Then add a block of feta cheese to the middle and drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper over the tomatoes and cheese, with garlic added in.

It should be baked in the oven at 350º for about 30 minutes. Once it is taken out of the oven, basil is sprinkled on top and it is ready to be enjoyed.

Another popular recipe is baked oats, which is a new twist on traditional oatmeal. Each TikTok shows a slightly different recipe for baked oats. Trace Alexander has become famous on TikTok for his creative versions of this recipe.

A classic recipe for baked oats includes one cup of oats, one banana, a little honey or maple syrup, one egg, one teaspoon of baking powder, a splash of any type of milk and a splash of vanilla. There are also many other recipes that add cinnamon, cocoa powder, Oreos, fruit or a variety of other ingredients to personalize the baked oatmeal.

All of the ingredients are blended together in a food processor or blender. After it is all blended together, it is baked in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes. Add some cinnamon or chocolate chips on top and it is ready to go.

“Nature’s cereal” is also a very simple recipe that has gone viral on TikTok. It was created by an account called @natures_food, but it was made popular by the singer Lizzo who has a large following on TikTok with 13.2 million followers. Her first video demonstrating how to make the “cereal” has 5.4 million views.

All that is needed to make this is fruit of your choice and coconut water. Lizzo made it by putting pomegranate seeds, blueberries, strawberries, coconut water and ice into a bowl. The fruit acts as the cereal and the coconut water acts as the milk.

Though very simple, this recipe has shocked many TikTok users.