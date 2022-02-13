Review: Save your tears for ‘Violet Evergarden: The Movie’

The development of the first telephone is an achievement everyone will remember. From there, technology only advanced. However in this modern age, letters are beginning to lose their purpose and were left to be forgotten.

However, a letter reflects one’s soul and feelings and will present the most beautiful tears of all time. “Violet Evergarden: The Movie” is the pinnacle of the importance of letters.

“Violet Evergarden: The Movie” was released in Japan on Sept. 18, 2020 and was soon released on Netflix on Oct. 13.

“Violet Evergarden” started as a light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase in 2015. Soon Kyoto Animation released an anime adaptation on April 5, 2018. “Violet Evergarden: The Movie” was also animated by Yasuhiro Takemoto (animator for Kyoto Animation), who died in 2019, making the movie much more powerful and meaningful. The movie is two hours and 20 minutes long. Nonetheless, it is worth every second.

This movie wraps up the “Violet Evergarden” series, which consists of 13 episodes along with an extra episode (not included in the anime) and a movie “Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll.” It serves as a powerful ending as the last movie “Violet Evergarden” will ever get.

Setting

“Violet Evergarden” takes place in the 19th century when WWII started. It also takes place in a town called Leidenschaftlich, which is German but not exactly a representation of them as the film has some fictional aspects.

Plot

In the 13-episode anime, Violet Evergarden started out as an orphan whose origins and parents are unknown. She later became a “tool” and “weapon” of war with no emotion. All she could do was fight and follow orders.

A soldier named Gilbert Bougainvillea was a very big turning point for Violet and is an important character later in the story. After the war, Gilbert was deemed “Missing In Action” and soon “Killed in Action.” Violet soon lost her arms in war and got them replaced by prosthetics.

After some time, she became an Auto Memory Doll, someone who writes letters for other people. Auto Memory Dolls were specialized in bringing out the emotions of other people and portraying them in the form of a letter. The anime is about Violet’s powerful journey of becoming a famous Auto Memory Doll in order to find the meaning to Gilbert’s last words, “I love you,” before he went missing.

At this time of the movie, Violet is widely known as a famous Auto Memory Doll who soon receives a call from a person for a letter. Will Violet find the meaning to Gilbert’s words? Or will she be stuck in a world of hurt, looking for answers to questions that could possibly never be answered? The movie can only bring out the most tears and emotion if you have watched the 13-episode anime beforehand.

Sound effects

In “Violet Evergarden,” the sound effects used may be the best of the best out there. It is very crisp and is similar to those you would hear in real life and can’t help but listen in awe. With the film’s sound effects alone, it would make a very great ASMR YouTube channel. It really adds such a nice touch to the beauty of the movie and provides a wonderful harmony of sound and animation.

Animation and graphics

At the movie’s release, “Violet Evergarden” received first place in animation and graphics. Every second of the movie was full of jaw-dropping and eye-opening scenes and moments. The animation was very smooth when it came to the little things, such as grass dancing in the wind or fireworks illuminating the night sky. Every scene in the “Violet Evergarden: The Movie” is wallpaper worthy — just the cherry on top for the great plot presented. Don’t agree with me? Well, watch the movie to find out.

Review

“Violet Evergarden: The Movie” definitely exceeded my expectations by tenfold. I am sure for those who watch the movie, they will cry beautiful tears. My rating? 11/10.