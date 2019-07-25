Answers within faith: Where some are alienated, other Christian women find feminism

“A woman must quietly receive instruction with entire submissiveness. But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet.” 1 Timothy 2:11

Modern scholars have a variety of different interpretations of Christian teachings like this one. Some see a reason to keep women out of leadership positions in the church, while others see an invitation for women to teach the gospel themselves.

But they have also become a roadblock — or at least a puzzle — for rising young women in Christianity. Even the most devout woman may have wondered about the expectations the Bible has for her. While some women have been able to reconcile with their faith, others have not.

“I think there have definitely been times where, you know, the Bible says things that I don’t necessarily agree with right off the bat,” said 19-year-old Kaitlan Michels, who attends Trinity United Presbyterian Church but considers herself non-denominational. “And I have to kind of work through that and understand it from a different perspective, and look at the context over the time period [of] who wrote it.”

Attitudes toward the LGBTQ community have been another point of contention. Many Christians believe that non-conforming individuals are undeserving of God’s love. But Julia Wright, another member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church, makes it known that she doesn’t discriminate.

“I go through my life loving people first because what God called us to do is to love people, [not] judging people based on their agenda or sexual orientation,” Wright said. “I’ve been called a bad Christian a lot… it really made me dive deeper into knowing what I believe and in being strong in that.”

Other girls have not been able to reconcile with Christianity. Sara Muraca is a former Evangelical believer. She left her church at 18 after several years of questioning and research.

“I started questioning my faith around 15 when a good friend of mine came out as gay,” Muraca said. “I read the Bible cover to cover and there were things in there that I couldn’t justify.”

Muraca has been troubled by a connection between rape and so-called “purity culture”— a movement that advocates abstinence and chastity among unmarried Christian teens and young adults. In the recent decade, purity rings have become popular amongst Christian teen girls mainly in the United States. The rings represent the wearers promise to remain abstinent and pure until marriage.

Another popular tradition that the purity movement has formed are purity balls — a formal event attended by fathers and daughters to encourage commitment to virginity until marriage.

Some girls have kept quiet in cases of assault, citing the way the Bible depicts women losing their value without their virginity.

“I can remember wanting a purity ring and now I see how purity culture is toxic,” Muraca said.

As an administrator for the Facebook group “Atheist Freethinking Women,” Muraca encounters a lot of stories from women who had bad experiences in their former or current church.

“I see where girls were raped and were scared to tell anyone because they wanted to keep their purity,” Muraca said. “It’s very common, sadly.”

But many Christians have found answers that let them stay within their faith. Wright, for example, now sees Jesus’ emphasis on love as a way to see women as equal to men.

“God, he created both of us — both genders — for different reasons,” Wright said. “But I think, like, we all have our different gifts. And so he can see everyone differently as in like, we all have our own reasons why we’re here, but he loves us all the same.”

This means Christianity and feminism can coexist, she said.

“That means men are not superior,” Wright said. “I think we’re the exact same level of respect, because we’re both human and who God gave us a gift to do something in the world. It may be different, but we’re still on that same level of respect.”

Michels found answers when she discovered Apologetics, which uses historical facts from Biblical times to defend religious doctrine today.

“Through that, I realized that this was real and I started owning my faith from there,” Michels said.

For example, one of the Bible verses cited by Muraca that caused her to lose faith is found in Deuteronomy, which contains instructions on how much to sell a daughter for if she’s raped:

“If a man is caught in the act of raping a young woman who is not engaged, he must pay 50 pieces of silver to her father. Then he must marry the young woman because he violated her, and he will never be allowed to divorce her.” Deuteronomy 22:28-29

But Michels had a different point of view of Deuteronomy.

“This passage was written in a very different cultural context,” Michels said. “In Biblical times, women without a husband who had been sexually assaulted would have been cast out of society and left with nobody to provide for her since women were dependent on their husbands in those days.”

Michels also has been able to reconcile her problems with purity culture, even though she believes sex should be reserved for marriage. She recalled watching her close friend go through a bad breakup after losing her virginity to her boyfriend of one year.

“She was devastated and completely heartbroken — I’ve never seen her like that,” Michels said, “Sex is more than just a reproductive process, more than biology; it emotionally ties the two parties together. This is why the Bible calls us to save sex for marriage.”

Purity culture, she said, “tends to objectify women because it says that they should be ashamed of their bodies since they catalyze sin. Men need to respect women’s bodies.”

But she also says women should return the favor.

“This is a two-way street,” Michels said, “Women also need to respect men and not become lust-filled over men’s bodies as well. Both parties need to be treated with respect.”

Christian theologians and professors are well aware of the lack of representation that Christian women have.

Professor Kristen White of Multnomah University — a Christian university in Portland, Ore. — also saw the downside to purity culture and what it can represent to some Christians.

“I think it can be confusing for people, especially teens,” said White, who is associate Professor of Counseling. “It can be damaging because they’re told that their sexuality is bad.”

White said the Bible considers sexuality a powerful gift given to humanity from God, intended to be used to connect with another person.

She said waiting until marriage to share that intimacy with someone can be a good thing, but that purity culture can be seen as misinterpreting the word of God, according to White, something that is common in the Christian faith.

“The issue is with misunderstanding the bible and scripture,” White said.

For example, the story of Adam and Eve has been used by pastors and scholars to justify the lower status of women in Christianity — a status which, for example, often prevents women from becoming ministers.

In the book of Genesis, Adam is created before his companion, which many take as proof that men should have more authority than women and are more important in the eyes of God. Some people see it as a misinterpretation.

Cece Carillo, a 19-year-old Trinity United Presbyterian Church attendee, has a unique view of the Genesis passage. Carillo takes the rib bone that Eve was created out of as a sign of a partnership; even the fact that God created Eve was a sign that she had an important role.

“Adam couldn’t complete the work that God assigned him,” Carillo said. “[He] recognized that and then gave him an equally valuable woman”

If Eve was meant to be seen as less than Adam then she would’ve been created with a bone from Adam’s foot, not his rib, according to Carillo.

Professor Katie Deaver of Elmhurst College in Chicago believes that the Bible promotes the uplifting of women in the church. The story of Adam and Eve, she said, cannot prove man’s dominance over women, because of the second narrative of creation, which appears in Genesis 1:26-28

“Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and overall the creatures that move along the ground.’” Genesis 1:26-28

“You actually get a creation story where God creates humanity in God’s image, both male and female humans all created at the same time,” said Deaver.

According to Deaver, reading the Bible without taking the cultural and historical realities into consideration can result in troubling outcomes.

“The Bible can easily be used to oppress and to harm,” Deaver said.

Deaver, who holds a Ph.D. in Feminist Theology and is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, grew up in a denomination that ordained women and then went to seminary with people who had never had a female pastor. She said it was eye-opening to realize how poorly women are represented in the church.

Deaver thinks women don’t try to pursue church leadership because of the way male pastors send out their message.

“As females, we don’t really imagine ourselves being that leader,” Deaver said. “Any time that you have a pastor preaching to young girls, they really need to be aware of how they say things and how they teach things.”

According to the 2018 “State of Clergywomen in the U.S.” statistical study by Dr. Eileen Campbell-Reed, only 20.7% of Clergy in the United States were women.

Michels said she has learned that despite the denominations and pastors that refuse to let women lead, women have participated in many monumental moments in the Bible. One of them is the resurrection of Jesus on Easter morning.

“If Jesus didn’t rise again, our entire faith system would be non-existent,” Michels said. “On Easter morning, the first people to find Jesus at the tomb after he rose were women.”

Recently, scholars and Christian theologians have translated the controversial Timothy 1:2-11 passage into a version that isn’t telling women to learn without having a voice.

According to BibleRef, in the letter to Timothy, Paul is expressing his concern over a violation of the cultural tradition of women not being allowed to teach. Instead of taking the phrase “to remain quiet”, BibleRef suggests that Paul means to say that women should learn with a sense of “peacefulness, or stillness, or calmness.”

These viewpoints don’t view atheists like Muraca at all.

This kind of thinking doesn’t work for everyone. Muraca — though she dedicated herself to reading the Bible front to back — couldn’t find common ground with her faith.

“It was just an inability to reconcile my political beliefs and morals with things I have learned the Bible contains, particularly the sexism and homophobia,” Muraca said.

But Michels reads the same texts and finds inspiration. Interpretations that hold women to lower roles, she said, evolved because in Biblical times, women depended entirely on their husbands and weren’t allowed to have a voice in legal, business or other public matters.

She said it was women who discovered Jesus missing from his tomb — proving that women had importance and value in God’s eyes.

“God really does fight for women, and he believes in their importance and their value, same as men, and he calls on men to love women and women to love men,” Michels said.