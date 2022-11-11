Topics
High School Insider logo

Sign In

About                                        Join

Students type their entries for writing competitions at CSU Northridge Journalism Day on October 15. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)

Featured

At the 30th annual CSUN J-Day, high school students learned from journalism workshops and competitions

<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/teamhsinsider/" target="_self"> </a>

November 11, 2022
More than 90 students attended the 30th annual CSUN Journalism Day on October 15. Students attended workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests and learned from keynote speaker Julio Cortez, Associated Press staff photographer and 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winner.

Cortez is a CSUN alumnus and wrote in a tweet, “[So] awesome to be part of this 26 years after I was once a kid attending the same conference. Full circle.”

CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, L.A. Times High School Insider with additional support from CalMatters and the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Thank you to the 21 journalists and presenters who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters.

Workshop speakers
Eric Sondheimer, L.A. Times sports reporter
Jaimie Ding, L.A. Times general assignment reporter
Andrew J. Campa, L.A. Times staff writer
Dawn Burkes, L.A. Times fast break desk assistant editor
The Pearl Post Editors Delilah Brumer and Gabrielle Lashley, adviser Adriana Chavira, and moderator Jason Shepard, Cal State Fullerton Communications Department Chair
Mitch Ziegler, JEA California State Director

Contest presenters
Andres Soto, ESPN Project Production Assistant
Ariana Hoshino, filmmaker
Neil Chase, CalMatters CEO
Quinn Hettich, CSUN athlete

Adviser session: Supporting scholastic journalism
Michael Lozano, CalMatters Youth Journalism Initiative Manager
Gaby Doyle, SCJEA President

Competition judges
Andres Soto
Tae Kim
Adriana Guzman
Kate Kotlyar
Julio Cortez
Mitch Ziegler
Jesse Zaragoza
Shehreen Karim
Laila Wheeler
Isabella Balandrán

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Competition winners

Broadcast video
Third place: Hannah Sakai, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School
Second place: Jenica Felicitas, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
First place: Kimberly Fickerson, Foothill Technology High School

Photography
Third place: Jason Arevalo, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
Second place: Ella Chan, Temple City High School
First place: Grant Asner, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Sports
Honorable mention: Brianna Tong, Temple City High School
Third place: Sam Noah, Foothill Technology High School
Second place: Joshua Zuniga, Maywood Center for Enriched Studies
First place: Ava Nicols, Mira Costa High School

Opinion
Honorable mention: Claire Denne, Temple City High School
Third place: Tessa Shinden, Foothill Technology High School
Second place: Aiden Ford, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School
First place: Delilah Brumer, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Feature writing
Honorable mention: Keilana Pang, Temple City High School
Third place: Noah Shifter, Temple City High School
Second place: Michelle So, Arcadia High School
First place: Kate North, home school

News
Third place: Elizabeth Rose, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
Second place: Zaineh Saleh, Hollywood High School
First place: Gabrielle Lashley, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

 

Broadcast video competition winners Jenica Felicitas, left, and Kimberly Fickerson, right. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Temple City High School student Ella Chan wins second place in the photojournalism competition. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Daniel Pearl student Grant Asner wins first place in the photojournalism competition. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Photojournalism competition winners Ella Chan, left, Jason Arevalo, center, and Grant Asner, right. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Sam Noah, Foothill Technology High School student, wins third place in sports writing. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Aiden Ford of Marshall Fundamental Secondary School wins second place in opinion writing. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Noah Shifter of Temple City High School wins third place in feature writing. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Zaineh Saleh of Hollywood High School wins second place in news writing. (Laila Wheeler / HS Insider)
Joshua Zuniga, a student at Maywood Center for Enriched Studies, wins second place in sports writing. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)
Mira Costa High School student Ava Nicols wins first place in sports writing. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)
Sports writing competition winners pose with their certificates. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)
Foothill Technology High School student Tessa Shinden wins third place in opinion writing. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)
Feature writing competition winners pose with their certificates. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)
Daniel Pearl students pose with their competition certificates. (Isabella Balandrán / HS Insider)

 

Thanks to:

California State University, Northridge Journalism Department
Stephanie Bluestein, Department Chair
Linda Bowen, Professor
Tawnya Castro, Administrative Support Coordinator
Kyle Faber, Information Technology Consultant
Emma Galloway, Student Assistant
Emily Garcera, Student Assistant
Kate Kotlyar, Journalism Student
Jennifer Lu, Administrative Analyst

Southern California Journalism Education Association
Gaby Doyle, President

Greater Los Angeles professional chapter, Society of Professional Journalists
Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins, President

CalMatters
Michael Lozano, Youth Journalism Initiative Manager

Los Angeles Times
Rebecca Castillo, Special Projects Lead, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Isabella Balandran, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Shehreen Karim, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Laila Wheeler, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider

and all our presenters, judges and advisers who made J-Day possible

From Marshall student to Marshall coach and teacher

From Marshall student to Marshall coach and teacher

by |

Joseph Manahan loves John Marshall High School. He graduated in 1995 and has never left. Well, he did for a few years when he went to college, but in 2002, he came back to teach English, geometry, algebra, and coach the Girls' JV & Varsity volleyball teams. He...