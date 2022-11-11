At the 30th annual CSUN J-Day, high school students learned from journalism workshops and competitions

More than 90 students attended the 30th annual CSUN Journalism Day on October 15. Students attended workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests and learned from keynote speaker Julio Cortez , Associated Press staff photographer and 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winner.

Cortez is a CSUN alumnus and wrote in a tweet, “[So] awesome to be part of this 26 years after I was once a kid attending the same conference. Full circle.”

CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association, L.A. Times High School Insider with additional support from CalMatters and the LA Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Thank you to the 21 journalists and presenters who volunteered to judge contests, record workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters.

Workshop speakers

Eric Sondheimer, L.A. Times sports reporter

Jaimie Ding, L.A. Times general assignment reporter

Andrew J. Campa, L.A. Times staff writer

Dawn Burkes, L.A. Times fast break desk assistant editor

The Pearl Post Editors Delilah Brumer and Gabrielle Lashley, adviser Adriana Chavira, and moderator Jason Shepard, Cal State Fullerton Communications Department Chair

Mitch Ziegler, JEA California State Director

Contest presenters

Andres Soto, ESPN Project Production Assistant

Ariana Hoshino, filmmaker

Neil Chase, CalMatters CEO

Quinn Hettich, CSUN athlete

Adviser session: Supporting scholastic journalism

Michael Lozano, CalMatters Youth Journalism Initiative Manager

Gaby Doyle, SCJEA President

Competition judges

Andres Soto

Tae Kim

Adriana Guzman

Kate Kotlyar

Julio Cortez

Mitch Ziegler

Jesse Zaragoza

Shehreen Karim

Laila Wheeler

Isabella Balandrán

Competition winners

Broadcast video

Third place: Hannah Sakai, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Second place: Jenica Felicitas, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

First place: Kimberly Fickerson, Foothill Technology High School

Photography

Third place: Jason Arevalo, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Second place: Ella Chan, Temple City High School

First place: Grant Asner, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Sports

Honorable mention: Brianna Tong, Temple City High School

Third place: Sam Noah, Foothill Technology High School

Second place: Joshua Zuniga, Maywood Center for Enriched Studies

First place: Ava Nicols, Mira Costa High School

Opinion

Honorable mention: Claire Denne, Temple City High School

Third place: Tessa Shinden, Foothill Technology High School

Second place: Aiden Ford, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

First place: Delilah Brumer, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Feature writing

Honorable mention: Keilana Pang, Temple City High School

Third place: Noah Shifter, Temple City High School

Second place: Michelle So, Arcadia High School

First place: Kate North, home school

News

Third place: Elizabeth Rose, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Second place: Zaineh Saleh, Hollywood High School

First place: Gabrielle Lashley, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Thanks to:

California State University, Northridge Journalism Department

Stephanie Bluestein, Department Chair

Linda Bowen, Professor

Tawnya Castro, Administrative Support Coordinator

Kyle Faber, Information Technology Consultant

Emma Galloway, Student Assistant

Emily Garcera, Student Assistant

Kate Kotlyar, Journalism Student

Jennifer Lu, Administrative Analyst

Southern California Journalism Education Association

Gaby Doyle, President

Greater Los Angeles professional chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins, President

CalMatters

Michael Lozano, Youth Journalism Initiative Manager

Los Angeles Times

Rebecca Castillo, Special Projects Lead, Los Angeles Times High School Insider

Isabella Balandran, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider

Shehreen Karim, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider

Laila Wheeler, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider

and all our presenters, judges and advisers who made J-Day possible