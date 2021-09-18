A beautiful chaos: The art of David Stewart Klein

When a person views an art piece, it makes us go deep in ourselves. When looking at artwork we not only see what we want to see but we also view what the creator was wanting to portray. Art is the most creative, therapeutic and provocative process that engages the viewer.

This brilliant and talented artist David Stewart Klein has depicted aspects of human vulnerability through this artwork.

David’s work is unique. His artwork is oriented on how people are suffering and dealing with constant worry about this COVID crisis. David’s paintings portray how this COVID crisis has affected many people, especially when it comes to their loved ones.

“”Elevator Confrontation in Dm”

This painting reflects on the entitlement and indecency I witnessed when it came to looking out for the elderly during the pandemic. This painting uses a range of textures and colors that pull the eye from person to person, so we can get a view of each persons stance and emotions. This painting is also part two of a painting called “Cause of Death” from my last solo exhibition: Welcome to the New World: As It’s Always Been, analyzing the same subject in a different situation.

“Family: of the utmost importance” portrays the situation I have loving and taking care of my parents especially my father who has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for over 4 years. The painting creates a realm between real and spiritual. I created this to show just how important it is to me to care of ones family. This is the largest painting in the show, 10′ x 6′, and shows quite literally how important family is to me, people which I chose to make a lot of sacrifices for over the last several years, especially over the pandemic.

“Can You Please Repeat That?” The second of my elevator paintings, “Can You Please Repeat That?” reflects on all the awkward moments I couldn’t understand what people were saying to me in my apartment building through the sound muffling mask. With the surge of Chinese hatred, I thought would it be nice if only those capable of reading this could understand?

“You’re Mask Isn’t on Right” This painting explores through imagery and text how complex it is to have to compromise ones self when life is already challenging, but it (seems it) must be done anyway. I used careful visual language to communicate different perspectives in one image. I wish people would gain more respect with each other, not to be preachy but to also remember that rules are there for a reason.

“Silver Lining” was created as an essence of the mental illness and homelessness that has become more and more rampant over the years, especially with homeless encampments developed throughout Los Angeles over the COVID pandemic. I created a stark contrast between where I believe the soul expresses itself the most such as the eyes, the mouth and the nose and the rest of his body which becomes overlooked as it blends into the background. I want the viewer to see the man who is often overlooked as a human just like anyone else. His pain seems to have brought him even closer to his humanity.

