Apply for the HS Insider 2023 summer internship by April 19

The L.A. Times High School Insider youth journalism program is calling for ambitious student journalists to join the 8th High School Insider summer internship cohort. Join a team of passionate young reporters and spend your summer telling the stories that matter most to young people.

As a HS Insider intern, you will have the opportunity to experience life as a professional journalist: covering breaking news, crafting feature enterprise stories and experimenting in multimedia storytelling. During the six-week internship program, interns will pursue stories with the support of mentors, extensive training and workshops from an award-winning newsroom.

The six-week internship will start Monday, June 26 and end Friday, August 4. Interns will work 30 hours a week — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break. Interns will be paid $16 per hour.

The internship is open to high school students across the United States, including graduating seniors in the class of 2023.

Find the application with instructions here. Applications are due Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

Have questions about the internship or the application? Team HSI will host an Open House on Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. (PDT) on Zoom. Ask any questions and hear from former interns about their internship experience.

Attendees are welcome to stay for the Open House from 5 to 6 p.m., or join the Zoom at any time within the hour to ask your questions. Register for the Open House here by March 14 at 4 p.m. (PDT) and a Zoom link will be emailed closer to the date.

Please reach out to us with questions at any time at hsinsider@latimes.com.