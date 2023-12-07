Apply for the 2024 HS Insider summer internship

The L.A. Times High School Insider youth journalism program is calling for ambitious student journalists to apply for the 9th High School Insider summer internship cohort. Join a team of passionate young reporters and spend your summer telling the stories that matter most to young people.
As a HS Insider intern, you will have the opportunity to experience life as a professional journalist: covering breaking news, crafting feature enterprise stories and experimenting in multimedia storytelling. During the seven-week internship program, interns will pursue stories with the support of mentors, extensive training and workshops from an award-winning newsroom.
The internship will start Monday, June 17 and end Friday, Aug. 2. Interns will work 24 hours a week — Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the internship will follow a hybrid model. Interns will work in the El Segundo office Monday-Wednesday and work from home on Thursday. Interns will be paid $16.90 per hour.
Qualifications:
- Must be a high school student graduating in 2024, 2025, or 2026
- Must be available for the duration of the internship (June 17 – Aug. 2, 2024)
- Must be able to work hybrid for the duration of the program
- Must be legally authorized to work in the United States
- Must be able to meet deadlines
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to work independently and take initiative
Responsibilities:
- Reach out to potential sources via email, text and social media
- Schedule interviews in a timely manner
- Draft feature enterprise story with multimedia components and work with editors on revisions
HSI will host open houses to answer internship-related questions on December 14, January 9, January 29 and February 13. All open houses will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Register for open houses here.
Applications are due on Monday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Rebecca Castillo at rebecca.castillo@latimes.com.