Festival of Books 2019: HSI Edition

High School Insiders from Southern California schools helped create a sizable HS Insider presence at the 2019 Festival of Books on April 13 and 14. HS Insider partnered with ArtworxLA and PBS SoCal to present a “Stories + Art” showcase that tied into our story series Change Starts With Us. HSI also presented the Young Adult Stage with students emceeing panels throughout the weekend. And, as always, students ran the HS Insider booth, in congruent with our HSI photo booth. Hosted at the University of Southern California, the Festival draws approximately 150,000 attendees each year.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the booth and volunteered for the event. We hope to see you all next year!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

