Registration open: Youth Journalism Conference at LMU on Feb. 10, 2024

High school students across Southern California are invited to attend a Youth Journalism Conference hosted by Loyola Marymount University and L.A. Times High School Insider. The conference will be held at the LMU School of Film and Television in Playa Vista, Calif. on Feb. 10, 2024.

Learn from workshops led by professionals, meet in small groups for roundtable chats with reporters and connect with fellow student storytellers from schools across Southern California.

An adviser or parent must register on behalf of their student(s) and register them for contests. Maximum capacity for the event is 100 attendees.

Registration closes Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (PST). Student attendees must be accompanied by an adviser or parent.