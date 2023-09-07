Opinion: How to balance schoolwork and extracurricular activities

For many students, balancing extracurricular activities with the demands of schoolwork can be a challenging task. While participating in these activities can provide numerous benefits, including physical fitness, socialization, and stress relief, they also require time and energy. It is essential to find a balance between these activities and schoolwork to ensure academic success while still pursuing one’s interests.One of the most important factors in balancing extracurricular activities and schoolwork is time management. Students must learn to prioritize their commitments and create a schedule that allows them to complete their schoolwork while still participating in their chosen activities. This may require sacrificing some free time or adjusting study habits to accommodate practice or competition schedules.

Another crucial aspect of balancing schoolwork and extracurricular activities is communication. Students should communicate with their teachers and coaches to ensure that they are aware of their commitments and any potential conflicts. By being transparent about their schedules, students can often receive support from both their academic and extracurricular communities.

Additionally, students should learn to use their time efficiently. This can include taking advantage of small pockets of free time throughout the day to complete homework or studying during downtime at practices or competitions. Using technology tools such as educational apps or audiobooks can also be an effective way to make use of time that would otherwise be wasted. Although time management tools are widely available, only 18% of people report having one, according to a study done by Clockify.

Finally, it is essential to take care of oneself when balancing schoolwork and extracurricular activities. This includes getting enough sleep, eating well, and managing stress levels. Prioritizing self-care can help students feel more focused and energized when it comes time to study or participate in their chosen activities. According to Seattle University, “getting bogged down in minutiae can not only distract you from the really important work, but can put a severe strain on your physical and mental health if you start working an inordinate number of hours or skipping meals to get everything done.”

Balancing extracurricular activities with schoolwork is a challenging but necessary task. By prioritizing time management, communication, efficiency, and self-care, students can successfully pursue their interests while maintaining academic success. With dedication and a balanced approach, students can thrive both in and out of the classroom.