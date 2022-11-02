It’s official, Ned Fulmer is no longer part of the Try Guys. Here’s why.

Thirty-five-year-old Ned Fulmer, one of the four that make up the Try Guys, has been fired for having an affair with his colleague, after allegations he was cheating on his wife were confirmed.

Suspicious fans speculated that Fulmer was cheating on his wife after photos of him kissing his colleague Alex Herring were posted on Reddit. Herring worked as an associate producer with the 2nd Try company and appeared on their show “Food Babies.”

The Try Guys was formed by Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned Fulmer in 2014. They are famous for their humorous content and are known for trying an expansive range of activities. One of their most popular videos is “The Try Guys Get Their Bones Cracked,” which reached 26 million views. The four guys and their channel were always known for positive, fun content. They have an influential impact on their channel and their viewers.

On Sept. 5, the Try Guys discovered Ned Fulmer’s affair with his employee and colleague Alex Herring despite his marriage with Ariel Fulmer. Ned Fulmer confirmed the cheating allegations and was fired from the Try Guys company after multiple investigations, they said in their video titled “what happened.“

Fans were stunned and in complete disbelief by the news. Ned Fulmer was well-known for his sweet, loving demeanor and prioritized his wife and children on social media. He has built his reputation around his wife and family. Fans were in doubt and disbelief to hear the cheating allegations confirmed. Now, fans no longer see him as the individual they see on camera/social media.

On Oct. 3, Try Guys released their video “what happened“ on YouTube, confirming Ned’s exit and what their viewers can expect from their channel.

“Ned confirmed the reports and since confirmed that this had been going on for quite some time, which was obviously very shocking to us,” Keith Habersberger said in the video.

Viewers commented on the apparent anger, sadness, shock, and disappointment in the countenances of the three men.

Nevertheless, the Try Guys kept their composure and serenity throughout the video.

“We immediately removed Ned from work activities and engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts,” Zach Kornfeld said in the video. “We also opted to remove Ned from our releases … that’s included removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others, and choosing not to feature him in our merch throws.”

Many people have misunderstood the reasoning behind Ned Fulmer’s firing. On Sep. 22, Ned Fulmer posted a statement on Twitter.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer wrote in his tweet.

Ned Fulmer was removed for having a workplace relationship with his employee. Workplace romance is forbidden in most companies, especially if the relationship is between an employer and their boss. Generally, most companies prohibit office romance since it may lead to favoritism, retaliation, workplace violence, and sexual harassment.

There is no law against an employee dating their boss or manager, though companies set policies that ban and restrict bosses and managers from dating their workers. In this case, Ned Fulmer, who is one of the bosses of the Try Guys company, is involved in a consensual workplace relationship with his mutual friend and employee, Alex Herring, which is prohibited in a work environment.

Ned Fulmer will no longer appear in any upcoming Try Guys videos. The Try Guys confirmed editing out Ned Fulmer from their most recent videos and ensured to alleviate any signs of Ned in their future videos, the Try Guys website, and their merch. The Try Guys state Ned Fulmer will still appear from the older videos they produced a couple of years back and will be left unedited therefore Ned’s existence on social media will not entirely vanish.

Regardless, Ned’s fans were in total mistrust and felt deceived. Ned built his reputation around his family and loving wife, characterizing himself to viewers as a good, loving husband throughout social media. Though he kept his cheating behaviors hidden, he proved to his viewers that what they see online is not always a reflection of the truth.