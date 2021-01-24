Everything you need to know about ROP classes

Have you ever wondered if you could take a career-centered class in high school? Taking an ROP class is your chance to explore a specific area of study and/or learning more in-depth about the field you’re interested in.

What are ROP classes?

ROP stands for Regional Occupational Program and is offered by Coastline College to high school students. This program consists of career-focused classes that are offered to high school students in high schools that are partnered with Coastline College.

ROP classes are a great exposure to careers for students who have an interest in specific fields of study that include but are not limited to public science, hospitality and health services.

As the majority of ROP classes are usually semester-long, but some are year-long including Pharmacy Technician, Medical Careers and Health Systems and Emergency Medical Technician.

Although ROP classes are held during the school year, it is possible they may be offered in the summer and information will be available “later in March 2021 if funding allows ROP may offer courses in the summer,” Fountain Valley College and Career Specialist Irene Yu said.

What’s the difference between an ROP class and an elective class?

Elective classes and ROP classes may seem similar; however, some key differences set them apart. ROP classes are career-focused classes that help students learn about a certain pathway.

Elective courses are classes that are above and beyond the subject requirements for graduation and can include career-centered classes. They are a broader category that includes traditional subjects such as visual performing arts, world language, science and more.

How many credits is an ROP class and what benefits does an ROP class offer?

ROP classes range from 5 to 10 high school credits depending on the class. Not only do ROP classes offer high school credit, but also some classes provide or help prepare students for certifications needed to succeed in a specific field of study.

“I have always wanted to become a pharmacist,” Fountain Valley senior Josyan Guirgis said. “I wanted to take [Pharmacy Technician] and get my license as a Technician, so in college, I have more knowledge and experience of what it’s like to work in a pharmacy setting.”

Certifications requirements vary from class to class respectively. ROP classes also meet the A-G requirements.

“[ROP classes] can help solidify or help redirect a student’s future career interest,” Yu said.

What is the process of enrollment?

All ROP enrollment can be done online and instructions on how to enroll can be found on the FVHS college/career page. An updated list of classes can always be accessed on the FVHS college/career page. Students will be notified if they will be in class or waitlisted when enrolling online.

Taking an ROP class is a great way to gain employment experience, earn internships and/or industry licenses and certifications. Students should consider taking an ROP class to gain knowledge and experiences necessary for real-world situations.

As ROP classes change, this link will show updated information every year.