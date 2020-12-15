The cast of ‘Danger Force’ prepares for the holiday season

Danger Force, a new Nickelodeon spinoff of the number-one kids’ series, Henry Danger, is bringing in the holiday season with their first-ever holiday special episodes. With a two-parted episode dedicated to solving the characters’ holiday mission, the cast of Danger Force fights to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

In these episodes, viewers will be seeing a featured character known as Krampus, a villain that threatens the fate of Christmas. Chapa, played by Havan Flores, also reveals a new side to her character where she is much more anxious than usual about their holiday mission.

“For me, you get to see another side to my character, so it was really fun to play that certain part — less laid back and chill, and more stressed out and panicking,” Flores said.

Six of the cast members, including Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Miles), Dana Heath (Mika), Luca Luhan (Bose), Cooper Barnes (Captain Man) and Michael D. Cohen (Schwoz) have also been getting in the holiday spirit by holding a Secret Santa. Contrary to previous episodes, cast members enjoyed filming on set with the Christmas decorations.

“We filmed this in October, so it’s like I was getting prepared for Halloween, and feeling like it’s Christmas at the same time,” Gardenhigh said in an interview.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and regulations that they have been following during production, the Danger Force cast has not let that stop them from creating close relationships with each other off set. Cast members are only allowed to be with each other, besides their families, to maintain safety while filming the show.

According to cast members, COVID has not had a major impact on the filming of the show. The crew keeps their masks on when on set or near the actors, and some of the hair and makeup artists even wear face shields over their masks and zip-up suits to have extra protection.

“It’s still the same people, and we’re still doing the things that we love,” Heath said. “The only difference is that we’re taking extra measures to keep each other safe and that we’re wearing masks.”

Not only is the cast celebrating the holidays together on set, but they also get to spend a few days of the season at home with their families. From Heath’s yearly candy scavenger hunt with her mother and dog to cooking and dancing to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” with Flores, the cast still gets their downtime between filming to continue their holiday traditions.

“I would say that our most proud thing that [my family and I] do is decorate our house,” Luhan said. “We kind of go crazy most years. Me, my dad, and my brother will do the outside, and my mom will decorate the inside, and you can just see our house from a mile away during the holidays because we have so many decorations up.”

The first premiere was on Nickelodeon Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. for Danger Force “Down Goes Santa: Part 1.” The second will be on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. for Danger Force “Down Goes Santa: Part 2” and watch Danger Force try and save the fate of their Christmas.