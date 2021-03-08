The COVID-19 vaccine has provided a light at the end of a very dark tunnel. It has also provided hope that everything will soon begin to return to normal. Our world looks far different now than it did before the virus hit, and we wonder when we will be able to go back to school, eat inside restaurants, and be out in the real world again.

As we know, the deadly disease has caused a huge shift in our society and has forever changed history. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been in use since December 2020.

The first people to receive the vaccine outside of the clinical trial were the health care workers and political officials, according to the Wall Street Journal. In addition, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is going to be administered this week, according to CNN.

Though the vaccines are not one hundred percent effective, the number of cases in the United States declined dramatically once the vaccines were distributed. People who are vaccinated are still advised to wear masks, wash their hands and take precautions to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus.

Johnson and Johnson have found a way to suppress the vaccine into an effective single dose. It has recently been approved for emergency use by the U.S. FDA.

They are planning to deliver 20 million doses in March and 100 million doses by the end of July. Merck has also agreed to help Johnson and Johnson manufacture this vaccine, according to CNN.

According to Very Well Health, Pfizer and Maderna have created a vaccine that injects a type of messenger RNA into the cells, instead of a weakened version of the virus-like traditional vaccines. RNA vaccines introduce the virus’s genetic code into the body to stimulate an immune response. This causes the body to develop antibodies to protect against the virus.

Unlike the Pfizer and Maderna vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a DNA vaccine that works differently from the RNA vaccines. Once injected, the DNA vaccines are transmitted from the nucleus, where the DNA of a cell is, to the messenger RNA, which means the RNA is one step ahead, never having to enter the nucleus, according to Very Well Health.

Though the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has proven to be less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to Vox, the effectiveness of all of the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven more effective than the average full shot. According to Vox, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 66% effective, but 100% effective against death. While, according to Harvard Health, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proven to be 95% effective.

President Joe Biden predicts that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccines for every adult in the U.S. He wants teachers to be given priority to receive the vaccine so that students all over America can return to the classroom, according to CNN.

President Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan includes a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill which includes allocating $50 billion for COVID-19 testing and $20 billion for a national COVID-19 vaccination program. This bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now going through the Senate.

March 13, 2020 marks the day that many schools across America were officially shut down and switched to online learning. A year ago all of our lives changed forever, and we are anxiously waiting to see what the new “normal” will entail.