Video: The Studio City Farmers Market offers locally sourced foods

The farmers market in Studio City is a great opportunity to support a small business. The market offers a variety of locally sourced produce, handmade goods, seafood, juice, and pastries well as freshly cooked snacks and meals.

I had the opportunity to interview the vendor of the Pianta booth where he makes and sells plant-based Italian food including sauces, lasagna, hummus, burgers and cheesecake. Denis Fregonese is just one example of the hardworking nature and the communal attitude that the farmers market embodies.