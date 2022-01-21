Topics
High School Insider logo

Sign In

About                                        Join

The Studio City Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Frankie Smith & Carmella Sherman)

Features

Notre Dame High School

Video: The Studio City Farmers Market offers locally sourced foods

The market offers a variety of locally sourced produce, handmade goods, seafood, juice, pastries, freshly cooked snacks and meals.
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/frankiiiesmiiith/" target="_self">Frankie Smith</a>

Frankie Smith

January 21, 2022
The farmers market in Studio City is a great opportunity to support a small business. The market offers a variety of locally sourced produce, handmade goods, seafood, juice, and pastries well as freshly cooked snacks and meals.

I had the opportunity to interview the vendor of the Pianta booth where he makes and sells plant-based Italian food including sauces, lasagna, hummus, burgers and cheesecake. Denis Fregonese is just one example of the hardworking nature and the communal attitude that the farmers market embodies.

Column: This winter, encourage eating

Column: This winter, encourage eating

by | ,

Every December, malls wrap their fake indoor plants in silver tinsel, radio stations blast Christmas carols with different beats but the same lyrics, and people from Southern California convince themselves that 65 degrees is below freezing and worthy of a scarf, mug...

B4L changes its look

B4L changes its look

by |

The slogan “Baron For Life” is intertwined throughout the Fountain Valley High School campus and culture. It finds itself embedded in speeches, posters and most prominently in the B4L raffle here at FVHS. The four B4L values of being considerate, analytical, curious...