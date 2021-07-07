Column: Unexpected adventures led to a queer pancake prom party

My grandmother’s Fourth of July carne asada quickly turned into a two-hour bus ride to an IHOP parking lot prom.

A welcoming hello from the event’s organizers, LGBTQ+ youth advocates Alexander Waite and Kellen Joseph, made for a night full of amazing prom-style outfits and new connections as queer folks gathered at the IHOP.

After receiving an invite via Instagram to “Alex and Kellen’s parking lot prom,” I knew I had to head over to West Hollywood as soon as possible. As soon as the bus turned on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, the sight of pride flags and LGBTQ+ friendly artwork made it clear I was entering a safe space of like-minded people.