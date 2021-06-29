Roaming Reporter: What did students think about the format of AP tests this year?

“I do not feel that it is fair for the College Board to expect students to carry the burden of a full-length AP test given that the distance learning has already halved their experience learning their AP course. AP tests this year should include writing portions that are shorter and give students a greater opportunity to show the content they have learned in class. I hope that the College Board does not shy away from the regular use of stimulus questions and document-based questions. All in all, AP testing should be conducted in a manner that regards COVID safety measures and is in the best interest for all students,” senior Jasmine Nguyen said.

“I thought they were adjusted fairly because of the absence of some instructional time. The essays we wrote may have not covered all the content we learned, but I think it accurately gaged the skills that we learned that year. I think it’s interesting how they decided to split up the test administration into three different time frames. I don’t know if that’s the best idea or not, but I’m hoping that the district will choose to give us the option of digital and at school tests, just because of how case numbers and safety are looking right now. I think the situation we are in makes it really difficult to provide an equitable and fair test for all students in different learning models taking the exam. So in that regard, I don’t think it’s right to provide the same test to students who have had normal in-person instruction compared to those who are unable to do so. I think it’s somewhat unfair how the College Board and some schools are handling the situation right now. A lot of students are really struggling with just managing their own schoolwork and it feels tone-deaf to worry about potential cheating, instead of accommodations,” senior Vinh Tran said.