Roaming Reporter: What do FVHS students think of the court order for UC to be test blind?
As every new school year approaches, high school juniors prepare to take the SAT and/or ACT while seniors work on their college and scholarship applications, which often require students to submit SAT/ACT scores.
This year, however, a judge has ruled that all nine University of California campuses cannot use SAT/ACT scores in judging admissions. The ruling is a result of an October 2019 lawsuit a group of students filed in Alameda County Superior Court against UC overusing SAT/ACT scores in admissions, claiming the tests are unfair and biased.
They argue students who are low-income, for example, may not have the same opportunities to prepare and study for these tests, whereas students from a wealthy family can afford to pay for testing resources and are thus at an advantage.
Prior to the Alameda court ruling, UC voted to drop SAT/ACT requirements for undergraduate admissions in May 2020, allowing its campuses to choose between being test optional or test blind until the fall 2022 admissions cycle. Six UC campuses, including Los Angeles, chose to be test optional while three UC campuses, including Irvine, chose to be test blind.
Here are what some FVHS students and career counselor Irene Yu feel about the ruling.
Editor’s note: The responses in this article have been edited and condensed for clarity.
This article was originally published in the Baron Banner and updated on Sept. 29, 2020 at 10:34 p.m. to include an editor’s note, to correct the manner in which quotes were edited, and to re-quote Ngo in order to represent his position more accurately. Read the Baron Banner’s full statement on this article here.
