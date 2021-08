From Zimbabwe, Africa to Düsseldorf, Germany, a transition YOU could experience as well.

“My African Sister” featuring: Nothando Dube takes a dive into the story of my Au-pair; juxtaposing the diversity of Culture; life; infrastructure; and more. A podcast for those interested in the story of a 27-year-old Native African Au-pair, unfolding a new chapter in her life, welcomed with open arms in a foreign country, by her now second family.