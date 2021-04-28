Fountain Valley girls’ swim crushes Edison Chargers, boys’ swim fail to secure a victory

Disclaimer: Cate Meister is a member of the FVHS swim team.

The Barons competed on Tuesday, Apr. 20 in their second swim meet against Edison High School this season. The girls won with a score of 110-60 in a hard-fought victory. In spite of their efforts, the boys fell short with a 74-96 total score.

The girls kicked off the meet with a victory in the 200 yard medley relay, led by seniors Hannah Le and Sarah Hopkins, sophomore Peyton Sherwood and junior Phoebe Munholland.

The team finished with a time of 1:55.03 after an early lead from Sherwood.

In the boys 200 medley relay, the Barons came in a narrow second, with the relay composed of sophomore Justin Chen, junior Tyler Vuong, sophomore Jaden Herman and freshman Gavin Tran achieving a final time of 1:43.56.

Junior Jovana Hester came second in the girls 200 yard freestyle with a final time of 2:05.19 after a tight race. Hopkins took first in the 200 yard individual medley after developing an early lead, finishing with a personal improvement for a time of 2:16.34, while senior Ivan Nghi also won the boys 200 yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.12.

In the girls 50 yard freestyle, Munholland emerged victorious with a season best time of 25:00. Shortly after, she placed second in the 100 yard butterfly with a 1:01.62, while sophomore Yen Dang took first with a 1:01.10.

Vuong later finished first in the boys 50 yard freestyle, winning the narrow race with a time of 23.16. Nghi also placed first in the boys 100 yards butterfly with a 52.47.

Le and sophomores Sierra Springer and Rylie Fox placed first, second, and third, respectively, in the girls 100 yard freestyle with times of 58.93, 59.47 and 59.61. Junior Sean Kemick took second in the boys 100 yard freestyle for a final time of 51.16.

The Barons won both first and second place in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay. The winning team, which was composed of Dang, Sherwood, Munholland and freshman Reese Meister, achieved a time of 1:44.64. A boys relay team, made up of Vuong, Tran, Nghi and junior Bryce Leach, also finished first with a final time of 1:31.75 in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

With an early lead and a time of 1:04.02, Hopkins emerged victorious in the girls 100 yard backstroke; Chen took second in the boys 100 yard backstroke with a 57.98. Vuong finished first in the boys 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.10.

To conclude the meet, Dang, Fox, Meister and Hopkins completed the girls 400 yard freestyle relay with a winning time of 3:48.11, while the boys team (Chen, Herman, Kemick and Nghi) finished in a close second 3:21.22 in the same relay.

“Our team did well against Edison … [although] we can [still] work on pacing for events and relay starts,” Munholland, who dropped time in both of her individual events said. “I am looking forward to upcoming practices and meets.”

Fountain Valley will compete against Newport Harbor at Newport Harbor High School on Thursday, April 29 at 3 p.m.