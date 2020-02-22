Motivational speaker Galit Ventura Rozen teaches passion and purpose

Galit Ventura Rozen is an Executive Business Performance Expert, professional speaker, author of The Successful Woman’s Mindset, philanthropist and Influencer. As an entrepreneur since the age of 21, Rozen has owned and operated Commercial Professionals for over 22 years.

Rozen graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1995, and in 2016 she graduated with Honors from Northcentral University with her Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.

She combines her unique skills to deliver business mentoring, speaking engagements and interactive workshops to help businesses and entrepreneurs accomplish their goals and desires, break through fear, effect lasting change, employ motivated teams, increase revenue and build lucrative businesses from the ground up and take them to the next level.

Rozen also works with women that aspire to be professional speakers sharing their story and expertise.

She volunteers her time as the current President of Women of Global Change and as a Board Member of the Women’s Philanthropic Council. As well as planning multiple events a year for the women and children of The Shade Tree. Rozen currently is a contributing writer for five magazines in Las Vegas.

She shared how life’s worst challenges inspired her to move ahead. Her book “The Successful Woman’s Mindset” helps the reader discover their hidden passions, move their passions into success and stay motivated.

Rozen said she’s a leader who embraces her value and does what she loves.

“Starting at age 21 in an industry that was largely male, I was not taken seriously until I proved my knowledge, expertise and experience,” Rozen said. “I spent the challenges focusing on my past successes and moving forward.”

Rozen said people have told her, “you are too young to learn how to become a good mom,” and “it is impossible to be good at everything.”

When Rozen younger, she was made fun of due to having a “hoarse voice.”

Rozen said she struggled when she was 15 after her best friend committed suicide.

“Whatever you need and please don’t turn to medicating yourself to avoid the pain, best to go through what you must and then find something positive and good to use from the experience,” Rozen said.

Rozen has taught millions of people including myself important life lessons.

No one can make someone get help if they don’t want it. Another life lesson taught from Rozen is that one decides on how their experiences in life will affect them in a positive or a negative way.

Rozen teaches that it’s important to embrace your failures and to take responsibility for your own mistakes, and to never using the word “victim” but “survivor.”