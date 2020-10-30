Message to my next president: Confront the deep racial inequality in the United States

Dear future president,

As you enter your presidency, know that this year has been a year for deep internal change. You cannot just follow in the steps of your predecessors; you must be proactive. Regardless of your previous stance, you must confront the deep racial inequality within the United States of America.

The public killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbury, and George Floyd just this past summer should serve as a wake-up call. In the United States, a Black man is 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than a white man. One in three Black children live in poverty. One in six Black adults regularly experience racial discrimination. These, along with dozens of other statistics can show what we have already known: the United States is deeply racist.

2020 has been a year of upheaval. With the movements for racial justice taking place across America, you cannot afford to stand still. Accept the role you play as a representation of all the American people, as the leader of a great world power.

You cannot willfully ignore the largest protest movement in American history — Black Lives Matter. Racial injustice must become our past, and our future must be one of equality. The American people are divided, fiercely pit against each other with no end in sight. You do not only represent your party or your supporters, you represent the thoughts and dreams of every American. You represent your most passionate opponents as well as your most loyal supporters. You must represent all of us, not just the people you identify with. To the world, you are America, and every decision you make must be in favor of all of the American people. Be the unifier we need.

I implore you to lead. As one of the most influential people in the world, people will follow your example. We will follow your example. America was built on the backs of Black enslaved people, and it is no surprise that many of our founding institutions are intertwined with racism. It is your duty to confront our history and lead. In an unlit maze, there only needs to be one light to escape. You must be that light.

Sincerely,

Rina Huang

The College Preparatory School

Oakland, Calif.