Metrolink surprises passengers with a Customer Appreciation Day celebration

Valentine’s Day is all about showing the people you love how much you care about them. For Metrolink, the transit agency providing connection across six counties across Southern California, Feb. 14 was the perfect opportunity to appreciate their customers.

As customers boarded a Metrolink train, they were greeted with a complimentary card on their seat from Metrolink’s Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Wiggins.

“We (heart) you for choosing us to connect you to your family, friends, work, and community. We appreciate you,” Wiggins’ note read.

When passengers arrived at Los Angeles Union Station, the surprises continued. Metrolink employees handed out candy and more complimentary cards with a smile. In the morning, passengers had the option to enjoy a free cup of coffee from Pitchoun, a family-owned bakery based in downtown Los Angeles. In the afternoon, they enjoyed complimentary ice cream from the popular ice cream shop Ben and Jerry’s.

“Whether traveling to work, to visit family, or see the sights in our beautiful communities, our rides are the reason why we operate our trains,” stated Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey said in a press release. “We want to show our appreciation and let them know how important they are to us and the community.”

The celebration continues online with a social media campaign. From Feb. 14 until Feb. 20, riders can enter to win a monthly pass for the month of March. To enter, all that’s required is uploading a “selfie” with another passenger using the hashtag #OurMetrolink on either Twitter or Instagram. They can also post the picture as a comment on the Customer Appreciation Day post on Metrolink’s Facebook page. 15 riders will be selected for a monthly pass.

Did you experience the festivities for Metrolink’s Customer Appreciation Day? Let us know in the comments below!