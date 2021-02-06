Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ makes you feel as if you’re young and in love

On Oct. 30, 2020, Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album titled “Positions.” This album consists of a smooth pop and R&B mix, lyrics about love and life and, of course, Grande’s incredible riffs and runs. Her new album continues to deliver well written and relatable music that fans everywhere can sing along to.

“Positions” not only provides amazing music but shows fans the journey that Grande has been on since her last album release “thank u, next.”

“Thank u, next” came out almost two years ago was about heartbreaks and other challenges Grande was going through mentally. In “Positions,” Grande has new objectives, new ideas and new sounds.

“It felt nice to be creating from a more healthy place,” Grande said in an interview.

Her last album “thank u, next” had songs like “ghostin” that talked about how she felt like she could never let go of her deceased lover Mac Miller and “fake smile,” which is about her struggle to act like she is ok.

Her newest album has upbeat and playful; it has songs like “love language” that describes how she enjoys talking to her lover and the new emotions she feels for them, and “just like magic” is about her trying to better herself mentally.

Throughout “Positions,” Grande tells of her feelings for her new love, her scars from the past, and the new person she has become.

In her previous album, Grande had no features to show a personal and emotional side to her self. In this album, Grande has collaborated with other artists such as Doja Cat, The Weekend and Ty Dolla $ign to show herself up opening and having fun.

The album gives that being young and “in love” feeling, an unknown and mysterious one. Throughout the album, the lyrics tell how her pain from the past has created new beginnings for her and shows how she has grown stronger.

The title track of this album is “positions,” which Grande released on Oct. 22, 2020, and Grande said the song and its’ music video have a special meaning to her.

“I want the people that that watch my work to know how I feel about the world and how I feel about women’s rights and how I feel about people treated equally,” Grande said.

In her music video for “positions,” Grande switched between being in the White House to being with a diverse team of women, showing how women can have the same positions that men have and live their life as a woman.

Even though Grande may not be able to go on tour for a while to interact and perform for her fans everywhere, she is definitely providing life inspiring music and inspiring fans to create positive change in the world.