Kiwi singer Robinson encourages young people to follow their dreams

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter Robinson, born Anna Robinson, has been singing and writing music for as long as she can remember.

Now, she has people listening to her songs worldwide due to the success of “Nothing to Regret.” Within two days of this song’s release, it quickly reached 300,000 streams across Spotify apps worldwide. Since, the song has succeeded 43 million streams. Robinson has taken on her new career with gratitude for the journey of making her childhood dreams come true.

“I was just kind of always singing, and it was always part of my childhood,” Robinson said. “It was kind of like this really strong feeling or intuition that this was always what I was meant to do and I didn’t really have anything else that I was so super super driven by and passionate about. You know, being alive, I guess.”

Robinson’s hit song “Nothing to Regret” was inspired by the idea of living life to the fullest at every chance a person has. Robinson has witnessed her working friends’ stress and lack of free time. Due to her unique work schedule as a musician, she was inspired to create a song with the goal of motivating her listeners to make use of their off-work hours to let loose.

“‘Nothing to Regret’ was sort of about living for the moment you have when you’re free,” Robinson said. “All of my friends work 9 to 5 jobs so I suppose it was about having your own fun and being able to make the most of when you really do have that time and just, like, going crazy and having a party… to have fun and be young and make the most of every moment.”

Robinson has been busy filming the video for her new song and is excited to be releasing her next single toward the end of September. She plans on releasing more singles in the near future, leading to live shows and eventually, an album.

“To anyone with a dream, just keep pursuing it,” Robinson said. “Especially when it’s something you really love and you’re really passionate about and when you think about it, there’s nothing else that makes you super excited or really driven or gravitated toward. I think you should just go for it…”

Robinson, who began her music career straight out of high school, understands that many young adults are often pressured to organize their future in a way that complies with societal expectations. Robinson, now a pop star, did not conform to those ideas and has undeniably, nothing to regret.

“For me, I always felt like there was nothing else I wanted to do besides music, but sometimes when everybody else is doing something,” Robinson said. “You kind of feel like ‘oh maybe I’m supposed to do that too’ and I think there’s a lot of pressure on people at the end of high school to go to university. While for a lot of people, university is great, but for me, it definitely wouldn’t have been the right road to go down and I really think it’s more about following something because you’re passionate about it and you love it.”

Get to know Robinson:

Watch Robinson’s “Nothing to Regret” music video here.