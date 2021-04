The Spice of Life is back with the seventh installment of season two as Simona, Ayushi and Baran follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. This episode focuses on the Grammy Awards ceremony full of record-breaking awards and show-stopping performances. Additionally, we discuss Oprah’s controversial interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Season 2, Episode 7:

Recorded 3/28/21

0:17 – Grammy Awards

15:27 – Oprah’s interview