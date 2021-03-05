The Spice of Life podcast: When you wish upon a star

The Spice of Life is back with the fifth installment of season two as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Jean, Karina, and Baran discuss recent arts and entertainment news. This episode focuses on updates about the Grammy Awards, the one year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo, and the end of the Disneyland annual pass program.

Season 2, Episode 5:

Recorded Feb. 8

0:33 – Grammy Awards updates

9:35 – one year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death

13:08 – Olivia Rodrigo

19:36 – end of Disneyland annual pass program

by Simona Forster, Jean Meyer, Karina Pandurangadu, and Baran Daliri