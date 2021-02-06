It’s time for hotness with Dave’s Hot Chicken

From Los Angeles to Fountain Valley, Dave’s Hot Chicken adds a little spice to life with its chicken tenders and sliders.

Through an online order pickup process, the food is ready in less than 10 minutes. Upon arrival, the interior is brightly lit with a beautiful graffiti graphic featuring Dave’s mascot.

Like many other restaurants that have adopted online ordering, the pickup was quick and contactless.

Single Slider ($5.45) I ordered three sliders; one medium spicy and two of the lite mild spicy. When taking your first bite into the lite mild slider, there’s a small hint of spice. The bun is toasted with butter and the chicken is not dry. While it’s crispy on the outside, it’s tender and juicy on the inside, making the whole slider balanced. The “Dave Sauce” compliments the meal since it’s sweet and tangy and reminds me of Raising Cane’s dipping sauce. As for the medium “spicy,” this is the perfect spice level. The spiciness doesn’t overpower the ingredients, making the slider more addicting with every bite. This slider also includes kale slaw and out of all the slaws I’ve tried, this has to be the best one. Each ingredient was smooth and cut thinly, which is not seen often at other restaurants. Single Tender ($3.85) I ordered two mild tenders, which were tender and crispy. Again, the sauce makes the tenders taste even better and the mildness hits you in the back of the throat — in a good way. Fries ($3.50) The fries weren’t the best nor the worst but they served as a delicious side dish when eating the sliders and tenders. There was enough seasoning, and I liked how soft the fries were. You can’t go wrong with fries! Despite the price being quite high, Dave’s Hot Chicken is worth buying. The meal is filling and leaves you stuffed and wanting more. If you are someone who loves hot chicken or would like to try it, stop by Dave’s Hot Chicken. Dave’s Hot Chicken is located at 10832 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their website is www.daveshotchicken.com.