Apply to join the HSI Student Advisory Board this spring

High School Insider’s Student Advisory Board is a powerful team of young leaders. They work hard to make HSI an active, engaging community of writers, readers and thinkers.

Every year, SAB members create a vision for HS Insider content initiatives and pursue their own stories related to the topic. They collaborate on multimedia stories like photo series or podcasts. They develop tools and resources that help student journalists grow as reporters. They plan and execute events (some virtual events on Zoom and some in-person in the Los Angeles area) that bring students and journalists together to learn from one another. In short, SAB is a place for students who want to learn and lead.

This spring semester, 24 students will work in groups to produce podcast episodes and learn from seasoned L.A. Times journalists. No prior podcasting or editing experience is required. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 7 at 11:59 p.m. (PST). Notifications will be sent out Friday, January 12.

If you are a dedicated high school storyteller who wants to get more involved in HS Insider, apply to become a Student Advisory Board member!

SAB members must:

Be available to meet by video call every other Monday from 5-6:30 p.m. (PST) from January 22 – May 13.

Participate in story series, content initiatives and other journalistic projects (check out past projects like Message to my next president 2020 and Minds Matter

and Collaborate with other board members through online chats

Come with creativity; share your thoughts on how HS Insider can connect with new students and engage them in writing, covering and discussing issues that matter to them

Be curious and invested in learning new skills to grow as a writer, reporter, photographer and more

Benefits:

Opportunities to meet and learn from L.A. Times journalists and staff members

Chance to connect with high school writers from across Southern California and the country

Extra support on journalistic projects including written, video, audio and social media pieces

What has SAB done in the past? Here are links to some past projects:

Members of the Student Advisory Board led the successful Immigration & project, and Change Starts with Us. Their involvement included pitching the concept, editing student work and writing their own pieces SAB helps plan events and our involvement in the Festival of Books

Apply here. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 7 at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

If you have any questions, email Rebecca Castillo at rebecca.castillo@latimes.com.