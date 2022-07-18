Meet the 2022 summer interns

Each summer, the L.A. Times High School Insider provides a summer internship full of immersive professional learning opportunities. Young journalists from across the country experience the day-to-day life of a professional journalist. The program aims to teach students core journalism fundamentals and multimedia skills while exposing them to a professional work environment and mentorship at the Times.

HS Insider is hosting eight interns this summer who will pursue stories about their communities, local arts, news, mental health and more. In partnership with the Tony Ross Internship Fund and the Jack and Denny Smith Memorial Fund for Literacy, interns will write stories, produce videos and podcasts all published on latimes.com/hsinsider.

During the five-week-long virtual program, interns are immersed in intensive journalism training and are paired with editorial mentors who support their personal and professional development.

Delilah Brumer is a rising senior at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School and the incoming Editor-in-Chief of the Pacemaker-winning Pearl Post. She has previously served as a staff writer, Social Media Editor, Opinion Editor and Online Editor-in-Chief. She has been on the Student Advisory Board of the Los Angeles Times High School Insider for the past two years. Last summer, she was an intern at Girls’ Life Magazine. She has won more than 30 local, state and national journalism awards. Her skills include WordPress, SEO, AP style, Adobe Indesign, DSLR photography, Canva, SNO, social media management, writing and copy editing. She likes to write news and features articles about education policy. She plans to pursue a career in investigative journalism. In her free time, Brumer loves to listen to indie rock music.

Pamela Garcia is a graduate of John H. Francis Polytechnic High School where she wrote and served in various editor’s positions for her school’s newspaper, The Poly Optimist. This fall, she will attend Cal State Northridge as a journalism major. In addition to written journalism, she also explored the realm of broadcast journalism through her high school’s news show, The Poly 10. She likes writing opinion pieces about major social issues, and all things entertainment. In her free time, you’ll most likely find her at a concert, or at her desk trying to rank up on a video game.

Hello! My name is Meera Hatangadi and I am a recent graduate of Allen High School in Texas. I first became interested in journalism during my sophomore year of high school and have since been involved in journalism through my school newspaper, High School Insider, and various programs such as Wordshop and Media Ahead. I enjoy writing mainly features and opinion pieces that explore more underrepresented elements of my community. Outside of the journalistic sphere, I spend my time reading books, performing Bharatanatyam (an Indian classical dance), and learning to play the ukelele.

Hi, I am Frankie Smith and I am a rising senior at Notre Dame High School. At my school, I produce stories for my school’s weekly news broadcast, Notre Dame Television Productions. I mainly create feature and news stories, my favorites being a spotlight on my competition cheer team, a trip to the farmers market where I interviewed some vendors, and Valentine’s Day cooking video. I am also an anchor for the show, helping to guide it and make it engaging for the audience. On my own, I have a blog called Life According to Frankie, geared towards teens. I love writing about lifestyle, fashion, food and wellness. One of my favorite parts of my blog is the social media accounts I run for it. It helps me express my eye for visual aesthetics and content creation.

Sriya Datla, a rising senior at El Camino Real Charter High School, serves as a Student Advisory Board Member at LA Times HS Insider. Sriya explores the intersection between the STEM field and journalism, connecting her passion for the two fields by sharing her stories and experiences through her Youth in STEM podcast. She enjoys listening to and making podcasts, aspiring to bridge the divide between the STEM field and journalism. She also advocates for mental health through Active Minds, a nonprofit organization, and writes opinion stories to empower young adults to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and create communities of support. In her free time, you can find Sriya in her Taekwondo studio as a 3rd Degree Black Belt!

Camila Salas is a recent graduate of Don Antonio Lugo High School where she reported for her school website, DAL Quest News, for two years. She has also published stories for the HS Insider. She is a commentary writer and enjoys diving into issues that pertain to social justice and young activism. As a queer and Latinx woman, she hopes to use her voice to elevate other voices in underrepresented communities. In her free time, she enjoys dancing and was part of her school Hip Hop Team for three years.

Hi! I’m Sungjoo. I’m a rising senior at Burbank Senior High School in Burbank, California and I’m interested in all things related to journalism! After serving as the Editor-in-Chief of The Burbank Bulldog, my school newspaper, I began writing opinion pieces (my preferred vice) independently and have since been published in publications like the New York Times, Salt Lake Tribune, and of course, HS Insider. One other area of interest / fun fact about me would be that I am a reigning national high school debate champion, and I also love reading political theory.

Valeria Macias is a recent graduate from South Gate High School where she served as Editor-in-Chief for two years at their school newspaper, The Rambler. Aside from journalism, she spent most of her time in high school leading the Varsity Tennis team and aiding in several different clubs and organizations, such as peer college counseling, school site council, yearbook and the HSI Student Advisory Board.

This fall she will be attending USC, majoring in journalism and looking to pursue a minor in political science or sports administration. Most of her writing pieces dive deeper into her community and city news where she hopes to be a voice for people who are misrepresented in the media.