Spring IRL: The college process

Insiders from 24 different schools gathered at the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo, California to speak with L.A. Times reporters and fellow students about college on Saturday, May 11.

Using the current college admissions scandal and the college application process, students spoke about their experiences and opinions. The day concluded with lunch and a group photo.

Special thanks to Los Angeles Times reporter Matthew Ormseth and Audience Engagement Editor Alexa Díaz for joining IRL and guiding the students. Also, thanks to all the students that attended. We look forward to seeing more of you in the future!

