HBUHSD students compete in the Battle for the Torch

This year, students throughout the Huntington Beach Union High School District will compete in the Battle for the Torch.

The Battle for the Torch is a new district-wide event that consists of a series of competitions, games and more. The Associated Student Bodies from each school worked together to organize and introduce the event to increase school spirit and connect and engage students during isolation.

The purpose of the Battle for the Torch is to unite students from the six participating schools in the district: Edison High School, Fountain Valley High School, Huntington Beach High School, Marina High School, Ocean View High School and Westminster High School.

“I think it’s a very fun way for students from all over HBUHSD to come together and have a sense of unity towards their school,” FVHS sophomore Taniya Khattra said.

Students can participate in the Battle for the Torch by entering and competing in challenges and events to earn more points for their school.

“In Battle for the Torch, each school will accumulate points throughout the school year with every game won. The school with the most points at the end of the competition will win a prize,” FVHS ASB president senior Tara Lam said.

The first of many competitions in the Battle for the Torch is the Battle for the HeARTS to highlight the talents of students all across the district.

To enter the competition, FVHS students can submit videos of their singing, dancing, comedy or poetry here by Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. The submission should be about love or be Valentine’s Day related, only include one person and be a maximum of one minute long. Then, the videos will be voted on to decide the winner.

“There will be two rounds of voting, the school-site round and the district-wide round,” Lam said. “The top three acts from each school will advance to the district-wide level.”

FVHS voting for Battle of the HeARTS starts Feb. 8 and ends on Feb. 12 11:59 p.m., and HBUHSD voting will take place from Feb. 15 to Feb. 29.

To learn more about upcoming Battle for the Torch competitions, students can stay updated through the FVHS ASB’s social media, @fvasb on Instagram and Twitter, school emails and Canvas.