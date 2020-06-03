Poem: Black Lives Matter

I’m awakened to the muted thunder of one more dead
Cursing myself that if I had stirred awake some time sooner
They could have heard me
Heard me say I won’t let thousands of promises melt to the ground anymore
Wash up on the graves of those already gone
Heard me tell the others how easy it is to be blinded by a narrative
Make it known that America has no issues with justice if it means more black bodies in jail
Heard me say that the system wants to make sure the oppressed stay that way
Because respectability politics has never saved any black life
The others rest in their ivory towers
Noise where they can play pretend
Seek out what it could be like to hide and disappear
Sweet and selfish through those rose-colored glasses you’re so proud of
Choosing to stay out of politics when that choice itself is shining privilege
I used to keep for myself to race and hide from what they gave me
Hands who grasp and can’t reach, sketch the me even I’m afraid of
I can’t breathe because I’ve seen
Even after bone after bone they’ve labored
They’re left burning, cold and crippled on the ground
Lives littered with black and white simplistic certainties
They try and they try again
Kept quiet and complacent
Blamed for their own despair
Too much, too long, too real
This is not just another forgive and forget kind of song and dance
Not another national anthem to poison our throats
Not more tear gas stuffing our lungs
Not another person suffocating without a voice
Please, I can’t breathe
