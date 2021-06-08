Review: ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ showcases unique visuals and a breathtaking soundtrack

After waiting several months for the theatrical release of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” I was set on making my first review.

To start off, the plot of the movie revolves around the main characters: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke who assists a Hashira member, Kyojuro Rengoku, in hunting down a demon who’s suspected to be responsible for multiple people going missing on the train.

For a continuation from the first season, I find the setting to be ordinary since it’s mainly based on a train. The pacing of the story was alright since it got to introduce more of Rengoku’s character and background since he wasn’t entirely explained in the first season. Though he comes off as comedic at first, he can be attentive in serious moments that play in the movie.

On the topic of the art style, it’s unique. I really liked how the elemental attacks such as Tanjiro’s water-breathing forms illustrate a traditional look that would be typically seen in Japanese historical art like The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

In the animation aspect, it’s great to see tons of movement in battle scenes rather than the common still-shots. The use of different camera angles certainly gives more of a dramatic feel.

Plus, the visual effects worked on giving a mysterious feel on the train and other environments. Overall, the animation and art were visually and aesthetically pleasing.

I want to also mention how well-composed the soundtracks were. Just hearing the sound effects blasting from left and right in the theatre sounded spectacular. When the film reached the ending credits, just listening to the theme song sunged by one of Japan’s famous singers LiSA was very breathtaking, I had to stay and listen through it even as I saw people leaving.

Overall, I give it a solid 9/10. I would recommend watching the first season first for those who are interested to view the film since it’s basically a continuation of the main storyline.