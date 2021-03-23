Fountain Valley boys’ tennis smashes Huntington Beach Oilers

Fountain Valley High School’s boys’ tennis team remains undefeated after winning their match against the Huntington Beach High School Oilers on March 11 with a score of 14-4.

The doubles lineup swooped in and won all three of their sets. Key players were doubles No. 1 senior co-captain Kai Rodriguez and senior Nathan Dang who ended with scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2.

On the singles side, singles No. 1 senior co-captain Benjamin Nguyen won all three sets and No. 2 freshman Colin Nguyen won two out of three sets. However, singles No. 3 senior Devan Pathak and senior Giancarlo Figueroa were unable to win against Huntington Beach High School’s singles players.

While the boys played hard and demonstrated the results of their intense training, many of the players felt they could have risen above and done even better.

“Our performance was pretty solid. There’s a lot to improve on … but this is just the beginning of season,” junior Jared Nguyen said.

Nonetheless, the best thing is being out on the courts and having fun with the team and opponents.

“For season, I just want to have fun as a team because this is my last year with the seniors here,” Jared Nguyen said. “So, I want to make the most time with them … but I also want [us] to win.”