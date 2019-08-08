2019 summer internship revisited

Throughout the 2019 summer, eight paid L.A. Times HS Insider interns produced multimedia arts and sports stories. In addition to covering arts and sports throughout Los Angeles, interns crafted dynamic enterprise stories throughout their six weeks at the Times.

Meet the interns

Shehreen Karim’s journey into journalism

“Shehreen Karim remembers writing her first article in 11th grade. She remembers the connection she felt as she interviewed a teacher at her school who gained citizenship after spending his childhood undocumented.”

Jaleyah Collier: Entertainment journalist in the making

“Whether dancing with a drill team or a hip-hop crew, Jaleyah Collier has always been interested in entertainment. But now, the Augustus F. Hawkins High School graduate hopes to get involved with entertainment in a new way: through reporting.”

Leslie Martinez expresses herself through the arts and journalism

“From an early age, Martinez said she was overwhelmingly left-brained which she used in her illustrations and writing, which soon transformed into journalism.”

Kara Smith uses her voice to spread awareness

“Kara Smith’s interest in journalism stems from what she sees as a lack of attention to the struggles of black people in American society.”

Riona Sheik — world traveler, political fanatic and journalist

“By going to more than six countries including Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Costa Rica, and all over the United States, Sheik has met all kinds of people and believes that has given her a better understanding of the world around her.”

Through journalism, Elijah Alavazo hopes to highlight the culture of his hometown

“On the path to discovering his passion, Carson High School alumnus Elijah Alavazo immersed himself in different forms of media — from video games to YouTube videos to just browsing the web.”

Claire Jones discovered her love for writing through music

“Claire Jones has loved live music since attending her first concert at just 7 years old. Jones, 18, discovered her passion for storytelling by writing concert reviews for High School Insider.”

Aimée Bonar discovers herself through poetry, art and writing

“Aimée Bonar is a poet who discovered her love for writing in an English class. She is a rising senior at Francis H. Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley where she’s editor-in-chief for the student newspaper The Poly Optimist.”

Summer coverage

Olympic Day encourages youth physical activity

“Sporting jerseys of the Olympic colors to match handmade posters of Olympic rings, dozens of elementary and middle school students played handball at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.”

Recap: Democratic Debate Night 1 — Border crisis, climate change, universal healthcare

“Medicare for all versus both public and private options, the border crisis, green energy, corporate responsibility and people left behind by an improving economy took center stage during the first debate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday, June 26.”

LAUSD’s Migrant Education Program supports immigrant families

“Through Beyond the Bell, students and parents gather at Harmony Elementary School every summer in South Los Angeles to develop essential skills to further their education.”

Review: Shawn Mendes brings vibrant passion to Staples Center

“The arena was illuminated with twinkling pink lights, which came to a halt as Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes emerged from under the stage.”

Recap: Tension over age and race adds spark to Dems’ second debate night in Miami

“In a night full of messy interruptions, heightened tensions and direct attacks, a second group of 10 presidential candidates clashed face to face Thursday, June 27, over some of the nation’s most prominent social and economic issues, each trying to justify why he or she deserved the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.”

Teenage band LAUNDRY DAY is not afraid of experimentation and intimacy

“Composed of five rising high school seniors, LAUNDRY DAY has amassed an energetic fan base nationwide and even internationally these past two years.”

Art inspires youth poetry at MOCA

“LAUSD’s Beyond The Bell Migrant Education Program found inspiration for their poetry in the abstract paintings and sculptures during a class trip to the Museum of Contemporary Art on July 1.”

Through baseball, Miracle League L.A. supports children with special needs

“Miracle League Los Angeles is one chapter of over 275 across five countries which serve to provide opportunities and support for children with disabilities through baseball.”

Future Filmmakers fosters young creatives

“The Future Filmmakers program has been able to open the door to many young and independent filmmakers to network and make and show their films.”

Arcadia’s 626 Night Market celebrates Asian culture

“The 626 Market, named after its Arcadia area code, is the largest Asia-inspired market in the United States and takes place throughout the summer on various three-day weekends.”

Enterprise stories

Bahay Kainan/BaBoys — A hidden destination offers an adventure in Filipino fusion

“Next to an abandoned auto shop, tucked away at the back of a parking lot on bustling Carson Street, lies a Filipino fusion restaurant with a Cordon Bleu-trained chef. Its name is Bahay Kainan/BaBoys.”

Answers within faith: Where some are alienated, other Christina women find feminism

“Even the most devout woman may have wondered about the expectations the Bible has for her. Some women have been able to reconcile with their faith but others have not.”

L.A. Metro plans to increase access to public outdoor spaces

“The Transit to Parks Strategic Plan aims to connect communities without parks to green spaces around L.A. County, including beaches, trail heads, parks and mountains.”

How these Inglewood teachers put in extra time to make students proud of their school

“From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., calculus teacher Arthuro Nunez doesn’t take a break. He walks into Inglewood High School an hour before school starts to lead a classroom of 10 academic decathlon students preparing for their upcoming competition.”

The ‘perfectly imperfect’ Laguna Mountain Toys hand makes creations for generations

“For most of the year, Jennifer Kucera and Jesse Rothman are teachers, but in the summer they turn their full attention to Laguna Mountain Toys — the only toy booth at Sawdust, which otherwise specializes in paintings, sculpture and other arts.”

Meet the LGBTQ group that gives a feeling of ‘home’ to queer South Asians

“Ajay Kusnoor recalls the fear he felt coming out to his Indian parents when he was a teen living in a predominantly white community in Texas. He was afraid of becoming an outcast and wondered whether his parents would ever speak to him again.”

Community through clowning — Tommy the Clown aims to keep kids away from violence through dance

“Now a 27-year-old company, Tommy and the Hip Hop Clowns is an entertainment group that tries to do good for the community by taking in kids ages 10 and up and giving them guidance and something to do to stay out of trouble.”

Simply a necessity: Jamaican eatery Simply Wholesome sustains a healthy community

“Simply Wholesome is a restaurant and health food store in View Park-Windsor Hills that focuses on serving health-conscious meals while showcasing Jamaican culture through their cuisine and decorative design.”